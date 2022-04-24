Meghan Markle ‘always hungry for luxury freebies’: ‘Wanted anything’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is under fire for being ‘always open’ to ‘luxury freebies’ during her time in the Royal Family.



This revelation has been made by royal biographer Tina Brown, in her book The Palace Papers.

There she accused the Duchess of Sussex of being ‘hungry’ for luxury freebies.

She wrote, “She won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag.”

According to The Sun, a publicist also copied Meghan’s alleged message to her team, where she claimed, “’Make sure [the publicist] knows that she can still send me anything’.” And dubbed her “Always been one of the good ones.”

Before concluding Ms Brown also accused Meghan of using her aide as a Hollywood stylist and claimed, “Meghan did not — or could not — perceive the difference between the Queen’s personal aide and a contract stylist at NBC Universal.”