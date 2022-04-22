File photo of Major Shahid Basheer who embraced martyrdom during a military operation in Balochistan. -ISPR

A Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom Thursday night when terrorists raided a security forces' post in Balochistan, shared the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists raided the security post in the general area Kahan, near Awaran.

The ISPR said that after successfully repulsing the raid, the security forces pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains.

“At one of the blocking positions established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces,” said the statement.

The ISPR added that during the skirmish Major Shahid Basheer embraced martyrdom and another soldier suffered injuries while causing heavy losses to the terrorists.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” said the ISPR.