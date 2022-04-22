A Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom Thursday night when terrorists raided a security forces' post in Balochistan, shared the military’s media wing.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists raided the security post in the general area Kahan, near Awaran.
The ISPR said that after successfully repulsing the raid, the security forces pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains.
“At one of the blocking positions established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces,” said the statement.
The ISPR added that during the skirmish Major Shahid Basheer embraced martyrdom and another soldier suffered injuries while causing heavy losses to the terrorists.
“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” said the ISPR.
With nearly 165K people listening at one point, the ousted prime minister reportedly broke all the records during his...
NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administers the oath of the office to Zahid Akram Durrani
PTI Chairman Imran Khan received two security alerts ahead of the Lahore rally
If the seventh review is approved, the IMF will release over $900 million which will help ease the economic hardships...
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad
Miftah Ismail will depart for Washington tonight where he would hold talks with IMF, say sources