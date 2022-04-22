 
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's letters chief resigns after two decades

By Web Desk
April 22, 2022
Prince Charles and Duchess Camillas letters chief resigns after two decades

The royal website  has published an advertisement on behalf of Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla.

According mailplus.co.uk, the royal couple is  advertising for a head of general correspondence as their current letters chief Claudia Spens resigns after two decades.

The advert on the royal website describes it as an exciting opportunity to oversee the team that manages the correspondence ensuring that the letters received are handled promptly and appropriately, the report said.

According to the publication, Prince Charles received 300,000 letters after the death pf Princess Diana who died in a car crash in Paris in 1996.