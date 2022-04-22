Wait for my call, I will call you to Islamabad: Imran Khan tells Pakistanis to gear up

LAHORE: Get ready for the campaign to achieve "actual independence" and wait for my call to Islamabad, PTI Chairman Imran Khan told Pakistanis Thursday, as he vowed to keep struggling against the "imported government".
"The actual party has just begun, our campaign will intensify [...] wait for my call. I don't want anything else except early elections," the ex-prime minister told the Lahore jalsa, calling on the people who had committed a mistake to hold early polls.
More to follow.
