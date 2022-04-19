Bob Odenkirk of ‘Better Call Saul’ honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

File footage

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Emmy and SAG Award-winning actor got his name set in stone on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported. For the ceremony, Odenkirk looked dapper in a navy blue suit and black tie.

According to CBS News, Odenkirk's star was placed next to the one belonging to his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston.

His star is the 2,720th plaque to be constructed on the Walk Of Fame since its completion in 1961.

Odenkirk's co-stars Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando gathered at the ceremony to celebrate the actor’s latest achievement.

Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould also attended the ceremony.

A few months ago, Odenkirk was in the headlines after suffering a heart attack and collapsing while shooting for Better Call Saul. The final season of the popular show premiered on April 18.