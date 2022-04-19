Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's film to release on THIS date

After much anticipation, global star Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood actor Sam Heughan’s romantic film titled, It's All Coming Back To Me has finally got a release date.

The film, which was previously titled Text For You will release on February 10, 2023.

The Outlander actor turned to social media today, April 19, and shared a still from the film with the Quantico actress. He captioned the picture, ''It's all coming back to me' (heart emoticon). February 10th, 2023.'

The film is titled after Celine Dion's popular song from her 1996 album, Falling Into You. Helmed by Jim Strouse, the romantic drama also stars Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie.

It's All Coming Back To Me is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, itself based on Sofie Cramer's novel. It revolves around a woman who sends text to the cellphone of her dead boyfriend but connects with a similar heartbroken person who has been re-assigned the phone number.