Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s kids meet for the first time: Insider

File Footage

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller’s children met for the first time at the actor’s 50th birthday bash.

An insider told Us Weekly that the couple finally got a chance to bring their families together for the first time since they began dating back in 2020.

“John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,” the source spilled to the news outlet. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his (brother’s) wife.”

The insider added, “They all had friends there. It was casual and easy.”

The Adam Project actor is a mother to three kids namely Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10 with ex-husband Ben Affleck. On the other hand, the CaliBurger CEO shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

Garner and Miller dated for two years after the 49-year-old actor got divorced from Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

Earlier, a source had revealed to the same outlet in September 2021 that the couple is taking things slow this time which is why their children hadn’t met before.

“They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more,” the insider had said then.

Garner also sparked engagement rumours with Miller when she flaunted a diamond ring on her wedding finger while chatting on an Instagram live show in November 2021. The news was never confirmed by either her or Miller.

However, a recent report by OK! Magazine claims that Garner is not ready to commit to her boyfriend yet.

“Jennifer and John have dialed things back and are taking a bit of a breather. John would love to be with Jen 24/7, but she tends to set boundaries,” a source told the outlet.

“Word is, she’s reevaluating their relationship. She really likes John, but she just doesn’t seem ready to commit anytime soon.”



