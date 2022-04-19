Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani in his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in Rajkumar Hirani's next film titled Dunki.

Taking to Instagram, the Zero actor dropped a hilarious video with the Sanju director in which he could be seen admiring all his movies and asks him if Rajkumar has any film for him.

The 59-year-old director replies that he has a script to which Shah Rukh asks if there’s any comedy, emotion and romance in the movie. Rajkumar says yes but advises the actor to avoid his signature pose while romancing.

“I'll chop off my hands if you wish,” jokes the 56-year-old superstar.

Rajkumar then unveils the title of the movie as Dunki. In a response Shah Rukh says, “I wonder what he is making. But whatever it is, just grab it.”

Shah Rukh captioned the post, “Dear Hirani Rajkumar Sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!

“Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” he added.

The King of Bollywood will be starring in a Rajkumar directorial for the first time. Moreover, Shah Rukh will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu in the movie which is set to be released next year.

