Will Smith to soon have offers on table despite Oscar ban after infamous slap

Showbiz professionals are of the view that Will Smith will soon have offers on the table from producers despite getting banned from Oscars for the next ten years.

Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

As the Academy announced that the King Richard actor will "not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually" following an inquiry into the assault, it appeared that his career has come to an end.

However, a well-known showbiz professional told the Daily Star, “It appears too easy to write his career off, his fate is a little more complicated.”

A marketing consultant Jeff Kelly predicted that Hollywood take Smith back with a redemption and comeback story.

“There will be offers on the table from producers looking to work with him,” he shared.

“Smaller budget companies will want to bring him on board to make movies, most likely in the action genre, using his name and cache, which they believe audiences still value,” he added.

"It is very difficult for many to see a future for Mr Smith following the furore. But Hollywood has always dealt with things differently,” Kelly continued.

"This will not be the end for Smith. He still has allies in the business, who while silent now, feel that one mistake should not mean an end to a lifetime of entertaining audiences.

"And certainly, if he wanted to pick up work in smaller budget pieces, there will be options out there for him,” he added.