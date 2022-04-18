Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky jetted off to Barbados amid split rumors

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky proved that their relationship remains strong as they decided to fly off to Barbados to celebrate the Easter weekend.

The pair, who are currently expecting their first child together, took the trip to the Diamond singer’s home country amid the split rumors due to an alleged cheating scandal involving the rapper.

The couple was recently spotted on their way to enjoy a beautiful date night out on Sunday.

Paps clicked A$AP Rocky, who was seen carefully leading soon-to-be-mom Rihanna by the hand as they entered a restaurant for dinner.

The Umbrella crooner was seen flaunting her blossoming baby bump in a chic black outfit for the night.

Riri and Rocky‘s trip took place just days after an internet user claimed they broke up because he had an affair with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi.

However, the Twitter user later apologized for stirring the rumors.

Muaddi, on the other hand, turned to Instagram and wrote, "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits."