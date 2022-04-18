Simon Cowell reacts to 'fix' and 'unfair' accusations on 'Britain's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell hit back at claims that this year’s Britain's Got Talent is unfair and fixed after a professional singer Loren Allred was sent directly to the finals with a golden buzzer.

Fans have taken over social media to call out judges at the show – Cowell and Amanda Holden who allegedly helped the American-born singer reach the finale.

Reacting to massive backlash, the 62-year-old music mogul told The Sun that the viewers will get to see less professional acts on the show.

“This year, there are less professional people," he said. "That's where we started the show all those years ago.

"We started by opening the show to anyone regardless of a day job or hidden talent that they want to show to the world."

"This is the place to do it and thank god that's the show it's evolved into. We don't really have any rules on it," Cowell continued.

"Wherever you're from, whatever you do, you are welcome," he said while adding, “A lot of these acts come on the British or US show after travelling thousands of miles because these clips go viral.”