Blake Shelton transforms into a pink bunny for Easter celebrations with Gwen Stefani

Country singer Blake Shelton transforms himself into a giant pink bunny for Easter celebrations alongside his ladylove Gwen Stefani.

A video and picture collage of the singer has been shared by Gwen on Instagram and features the singer smiling from ear to ear as he struts around the house in his giant bunny costume.

Around pastel decorated walls and hardwood floors, Blake walks around the hallway with his pointy bunny ears on point, gloves and fuzzy bunny ear slippers to tie it all in.

Check it out below:

Other photos from the family’s Easter festivities have also been shared to Instagram Stories, and it starts off with a fully decked out fairy village, flowers, and décor.







