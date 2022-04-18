Snoop Dogg shares hilarious video of two cows fighting in Indian store

Snoop Dogg is followed by more than 70 million people on Instagram where he often shares hilarious videos.
Taking to Instagram, the Snoop shared a video reportedly filmed inside an Indian shop where two cows are seen fighting while creating chaos.
"No bull*** in my store," the rapper captioned the video.
Thousands of people watched the video within a few hours after the rapper shared it on the Facebook-owned application.
