Olivia Wilde cheers for boyfriend Harry Styles at 2022 Coachella

Harry Styles debuted at the 2022 Coachella music festival in California on April 15.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker received love and praise from his millions of fans for delivering electrifying performances on the latest tracks. Harry’s girlfriend Olivia Wilde also supported his at the music festival.

The House star, 38, was seen cheering for the Night Changes singer in posts shared by concert-goers on Twitter.

Wilde, who was earlier spotted by a fan hours before the show as she was dining with her boyfriend. She was later filmed walking by the stage.

Harry, who was the first headliner of the Indio, Calif.-based event, performed on his popular hits, as well as his newest release As It Was.

During his Coachella performance, he also brought out surprise guest Shania Twain to duet on Man! I Feel Like a Woman and You're Still the One.

Harry and Olivia started dating in late 2020 after working together on the film Don't Worry Darling. While the pair haven’t been shy with packing on the PDA, the two are very tight-lipped about their relationship in interviews.