Burak Ozcivit, wife Fahriye Evcen celebrate third birthday of son Karan

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who essays the titular character in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, and his wife Fahriye Evcen celebrated the third birthday of their son Karan Özçivit.
Burak Özçivit aka Osman, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of his beloved son.
In the pictures, Burak, Fahriye and their son Karan can be seen all smiling at the latter's birthday bash.
Earlier, Fahriye Evcen also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a heartfelt birthday note for the son.
She wrote, “Exactly 3 years ago today, you became our spring flower that bloomed inside us, my son.. you brought us the scent of spring.. happy birthday my angel.. @karanozcivit 13.04.2022.”
