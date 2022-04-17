Prince William, Kate Middleton never copied ‘destructive’ Meghan, Harry for PR

Experts warn Prince William and Kate Middleton’s changed PR tactics and tone are in no way ‘copying’ the ‘destructive’ antics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This claim has been made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, during one of her interviews with Express UK.

There she was quoted saying, “Regarding the [Cambridges’] change in tone, I would not give Harry and Meghan that much credit.”

At the same time, “While the two are certainly savvy when it comes to marketing and PR, it is hard for the firm to recognize that because they leave so much chaos in their wake.”

“There is not a single human in the vicinity of the royals that says, ‘What can we learn from them?’ They are seen as so destructive.”