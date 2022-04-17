Influencer responsible for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky cheating rumors comes clean: ‘Reckless’

The fashion influencer that began rumours of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna has just broken his silence over it all.

The influencer, Louis Pisano, has recently posted a retraction of his initial post, and even called himself out on the ‘reckless tweets’.

For those unversed, the affair revolved around Fenty designer Amina Muaddi who was romantically linked with the father of Rihanna’s unborn child, A$AP Rocky.

He delivered the apology on Twitter and his post read, “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received.”

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

“So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” he added.” I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused.”

He also promised to leave the social media app to reflect on what “that looks like” and “how I can start using my platforms better.”

“Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama,” he added before concluding.