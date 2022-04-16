Simon Cowell looks dapper with incredible transformation; see photos!

Simon Cowell stunned fans with his massive weight transformation as he had visibly shed some pounds.



The music mogul revamped his appearance by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public.

Cowell has recently opened up about the incredible body transformation that saw him lose inches off his waist while revealing his top diet secrets in order to stay in shape and look slender, reported Mirror.

The Britain's Got Talent judge lost four inches off his waist after embarking on a health kick before the Coronavirus pandemic – and then managing to stick to it during lockdowns and quarantining.



After seeing snaps of himself from four years ago, where the 62-year-old television personality looked a little more stocky, he has vowed to forever cut out eating sugar, dairy, or gluten – forever.

Cowell said: "Cutting all that out is what has made a difference, genuinely.

"Ironically I was out on my bike as my exercise. I did ten or 11 miles every day.

"Even though it's an electric bike I'd have it switched off until I needed it.It's the best way to exercise because it's fun.

"It's a combination of all that stuff. It gives you energy and makes you feel better.

"I looked at a picture of myself from four years ago and thought, 'Oh christ'.

"The diet I had then... phew.And everyone thinks I've had a gastric band - I haven't."



