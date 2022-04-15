Jessica Simpson thinks the Kardashians are 'powerhouses': Here's Why

Jessica Simpson showered praises on the Kardashians for staying the same despite massive popularity.

During her conversation with US Weekly, Kim appeared impressed with the Kardashians who have been the centre of attention since Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” the Texas native told the magazine.

“I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same…That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses,” she added.

Simpson also showered praises over Skims founder’s eight-year-old daughter North who is the best friend of her nine-year-old daughter.

The Dukes of Hazzard star said, “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Moreover, the actor also talked about the ‘fun’ part of living in the same neighbourhood as Kardashian.