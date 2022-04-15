Kanye West attempts to fly under the radar with mystery woman: reports

Kanye West was recently spotted in Malibu with a mystery woman despite his attempts to keep out of sight amidst Kim Kardashian’s growing romance with Pete Davidson.

According to Daily Mail, the Donda 2 rapper was seen dressed up in an all-black outfit – covering his face with the hood of his oversized jacket.

The outlet reported that the 44-year-old artist “seemed shy as he clung near a wall while exiting the Japanese-Peruvian hotspot.”

The publication also shared that the mystery woman, donning khaki leggings and a matching corset top, “was seen leaving separately to Kanye as they attempted to fly under the radar.”

This came after the Skims founder shared an image of enjoying a late-night dinner with the Saturday Night Live star after the two appeared at the premiere of the new Hulu series The Kardashians in Los Angeles.

The mum-of-four looked besotted as Pete kissed her on the cheek before they gazed adoringly at each other in another picture taken at a restaurant.