Kareena Kapoor shares her struggles to take a perfect family picture: See here

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with another picture from the wedding ceremony of her brother Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

The diva dropped an adorable family portrait on Instagram as she penned the struggles of taking the perfect photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh.

The Good Newwz actor captioned the picture, “This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…”

“Saifu please smile for the picture… Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…,” the actor added. “Jeh baba look here… Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar… Click…”

“And this is what I got best guys,” the 41-year-old mother of two wrote. “The Men of my life. My World”

Kareena wrote as she signed off, “Bhai Ki Shaadi.”

The actor donned a gorgeous pink coloured embroidered organza saree with beautiful pearl jewellery.

On the other hand, the Bunty Aur Babli actor and the kids looked dapper in pink kurtas and white pants.

Earlier, Kareena had shared another picture from the wedding as she posed with director Karan Johar in his pink traditional attire.



Remembering her iconic dialogue from her hit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham she wrote, “Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?”







