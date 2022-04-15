Amber Heard’s ex-assistant shares earthshattering admission: ‘Never saw a bruise’

Amber Heard’s ex-assistant, Kate James, addresses the abuse she underwent when attempting to work under the Aquaman star’s employ.

According to the New York Post, she branded Heard “very insecure” and revealed she would often fly into “a blind rage” and would send a “barrage of abusive text messages between 2 and 4 a.m.”

Not even Heard’s own family members were spared the abuse according to the ex-assistant, “Her poor sister was treated like the dog that you kick basically.”

During the course of the lengthy court day, James also recalled the day when Heard contacted her about the alleged abuse.

Heard’s allegations in the court filing speak of a physical altercation, one where Depp threw objects at her because he was upset about a romantic scene he filmed with James Franco that day.

But, the “first thing that flagged” in James’ mind was that Heard went to the Chateau Marmont hotel after landing in LA, rather than her own West Hollywood home.

Before concluding, the assistant also provided some insight of her own, and revealed that, while she saw no bruises, cuts or swelling around Heard’s face during her employ, the “age gap” may have contributed to the majority of their marital woes.

Depp’s $50 million defamation case is in response to Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed that talks of her alleged experience as an abuse survivor.