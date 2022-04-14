Idris Elba says he joined a boxing club as youngster

Idris Elba has revealed that joining a boxing club as a youngster was a "real turning point" in his life.

The dashing actor is grateful to the sport for teaching him "discipline" during his younger years, and he believes boxing can help many people, especially those who are in need of some "direction" in their lives.



The 'Harder They Fall' star made this comments while speaking about his new show, 'Fight School' - in which several teens and 20-somethings will take part in an intensive course of boxing training to try to learn new life skills.

The award-winning actor said: "When I was young I joined a boxing club, and my trainer Joe took me under his wing."

"It was a real turning point in my life, teaching me discipline and control moving forward.

"During my own experience of fighting there was a level of peace I was able to achieve. Boxing requires you to switch off all the noise and focus on the moment, a skill that I believe all people need, especially younger people who need direction, said Idris Elba.