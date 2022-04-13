Meghan Markle still ‘holding grudge’ over Kate Middleton after ‘hurt feelings’

Meghan Markle reportedly continues to ‘feel hurt and let down’ by Kate Middleton, and is also holding on to the other ‘wrongs against her’.
The state of Kate and Meghan’s relationship has been revealed by a source close to The Sun.
They claimed, "It’s like Kate can do no wrong and, although Meghan has addressed some of their issues, she still feels hurt and let down by Kate – and the rest of the royal family.”
"She feels she wasn’t given enough support by everyone when she first met Harry, and it’s something that still upsets her to this day.”
Before concluding the same source also added, “She regrets not speaking out earlier and has vowed that she will never be silenced again.”
