PTI Lahore jalsa date changed for second time

Former prime minister Imran is addressing his supporters in Islamabad. — PID/file

The PTI has once again changed the date of a public meeting scheduled for April 24 in the historic ground of Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

Confirming the report, former federal minister for education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood said that the public gathering will now be held on April 21.

He maintained that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the important gathering organised as part of the party's outreach campaign after the ouster of the PTI government.

The PTI has claimed that the no-trust motion was a conspiracy against their government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI’s public meeting was scheduled to be held on April 23 but later it was postponed due to the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A.) and rescheduled for April 24.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI's Punjab chapter president said that Imran Khan will address and exposes the origins of this imported government during the mammoth public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The PTI will also hold public rallies in Peshawar on April 13 (today) and in Karachi on April 16.

'Freedom struggle begins'

A day after leaving office, former prime minister Imran Khan told his followers that Pakistan’s “freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change”.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier had written: “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change."

The PTI chairman had said that it was “always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy”.