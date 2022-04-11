Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s gardens dubbed ‘private paradise’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to live life the royal way despite relocating to the US, reported Hello magazine.

According to the publication, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito home boasts 7.38 acres of stunning gardens, dubbed as their ‘private paradise’, which the couple make sure to get the most out of.

Details about Harry and Meghan’s gorgeous gardens first came to light when the couple was featured in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021 list.





For their cover shoot, the couple ventured out of their home to get clicked against the backdrop of their own stunning gardens, with one picture showing Prince Harry and Meghan on a magical gravel pathway surrounded by tropical plants and flowerbeds.

Another photo featured Meghan sitting by a stone fireplace with the windows showing off a gorgeous view of her garden greenery.

Harry and Meghan also tend to chickens in their garden, with a full chicken coop that houses rescued hens.

That’s not all… their garden also features a complete adventure playground, much to their children Archie and Lilibet’s delight!

The playground includes two slides, a climbing frame, a helter skelter, a tightrope, and two different types of climbing walls.



