Who will be in Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet?

ISLAMABAD: All the opposition parties will get representation in the cabinet of Shehbaz Sharif who is likely to be elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan today, according to a Daily Jang report.
Sources told the publication that the cabinet will have 12 PML-N ministers and seven PPP ministers while JUI-F will be given four ministries, MQM-P two, BNP Mengal, ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party one each.
From PML-N, Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed are likely to join the cabinet.
Independent candidates Mohsin Dawar and Aslam Bhootani and PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema are also likely to be included in the cabinet.
The name of Azam Nazir Tarar is under consideration for the Leader of the House in the Senate. The PPP will give the ministry to either Sherry Rehman or Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from the Senate.
Bilawal Bhutto could be the next foreign minister while Shazia Murree's name is also under consideration for a cabinet slot.
The PPP chairman, in a interview last week, had stated that the party will decide about his role in the new government.
The JUI-F has demanded that either the Governor of Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtwnka be made from the party while the governor of Punjab will be from PPP and the governor of Sindh from MQM-P.
PTI's Asad Umar, Babar Awan, and advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique have filed a petition urging the top court to revoke...
Sheikh Rasheed declares the ongoing political situation in the country alarming and warned that its results could be...
The two could be seen talking in a friendly environment after session for voting on no-trust motion was adjourned by...
“What should a patriotic Pakistani do when regimes are changed under foreign agenda?” asks the deputy speaker
PM Imran Khan urges nation to come out of their homes on Sunday for a peaceful protest against "foreign-funded drama"
Opposition blames Qasim Suri for "repeatedly" violating rules, parliamentary practices, democratic norms, traditions