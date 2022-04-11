Who will be in Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet?

Combo shows opposition leaders likely to be inducted in the cabinet of Shahbaz Sharif. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: All the opposition parties will get representation in the cabinet of Shehbaz Sharif who is likely to be elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan today, according to a Daily Jang report.

Sources told the publication that the cabinet will have 12 PML-N ministers and seven PPP ministers while JUI-F will be given four ministries, MQM-P two, BNP Mengal, ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party one each.

From PML-N, Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed are likely to join the cabinet.



Independent candidates Mohsin Dawar and Aslam Bhootani and PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema are also likely to be included in the cabinet.

The name of Azam Nazir Tarar is under consideration for the Leader of the House in the Senate. The PPP will give the ministry to either Sherry Rehman or Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from the Senate.

Bilawal Bhutto could be the next foreign minister while Shazia Murree's name is also under consideration for a cabinet slot.

The PPP chairman, in a interview last week, had stated that the party will decide about his role in the new government.

The JUI-F has demanded that either the Governor of Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtwnka be made from the party while the governor of Punjab will be from PPP and the governor of Sindh from MQM-P.