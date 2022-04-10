BTS delivers powerful opening night of ‘Permission to Dance’ concert in Vegas

Globally hit South Korean band BTS delivered an electrifying performance during the opening night of the band’s Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Grammy-nominated band set the stage on fire at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Friday (April 8) with its first of four shows, and sent their millions of fans, the ARMYs, into a frenzy with their blockbuster hit numbers.

The ARMYs were left in awe by band members; RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s heartfelt speeches, and unforgettable dance moves.

ARMYs turned to social media to express their excitement for the blockbuster concert. “Still speechless,” one fan tweeted.

Another concert-goer shared a video of thousands of attendees holding purple lights, “The energy is always amazing.”

In another video, a flower bouquet was seen hitting Suga’s back while he was performing. Another fan shared J-Hope’s videos, effortlessly catching a bouquet of flowers thrown his way by fans. “Hobi caught my flowers my life is complete OMG,” the overjoyed fan tweeted.

BTS’ Las Vegas tour is set to continue till Saturday and picks up again April 15-16.