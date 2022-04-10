Simon Cowell reveals 'The X Factor' judges were paid 'crazy' salaries

Simon Cowell recently spilt that The X Factor judges were paid whopping amounts as their salaries.

During his conversation with The Sun, the 62-year-old English TV personality, who starred on the show between 2004 and 2018, talked about the blunders that happened during the Saturday night slot.

“The salaries got out of whack. I’d be a hypocrite if I said I hadn’t made a lot of money,” he admitted while sharing that the stars, on the other hand, were paid ‘small fortunes.’

“But it got too crazy. And, going back to The X Factor, I’m not even sure artists should be judging other artists. I think it’s in their DNA to want to find a star,” he added.

Cowell also expressed his wish to roll out things differently if the show comes back. “It’s a tricky one but there are hundreds of people who still want to be pop stars. We’d have to go back to basics,” added the entrepreneur.

“The other thing we did with the show was to keep tinkering with it, adding new formats.

“When we first started the show it was very simple with unique elements. I’d argue you can’t make a better music show than that,” Cowell continued.

“I have an expression though — if you’re going to go to a party, have an invitation. You want to feel people are excited at the thought of The X Factor returning,” the TV personality concluded.