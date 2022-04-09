Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot at THIS special venue

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be taking their wedding vows at a palace which holds a special meaning for the groom-to-be as Robin Bhatt recently revealed the venue.

Robin, who is Mahesh Bhatt’s half-brother, addressed speculations around his niece's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor during his conversation with ETimes.

Robin revealed that lovebirds will be tying the knot on April 14 at RK House in Mumbai which is the same venue where the late Rishi Kapoor took his wedding vows with Neetu Kapoor.

It was also confirmed that a mehendi ceremony will be held on April 13 – a day before the couple finally gets married after years of dating.

Earlier, Neetu chatted with Indianexpress.com to talk about her son and his bride-to-be.

“I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well,” she had shared.