Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's lavish wedding: Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan breaks rule

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan has broken Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's 'no phone' wedding rule by sharing snap of their rehearsal dinner outfits ahead of the wedding.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's son Brooklyn and his soon-to-be bride Nicola have told all guests not to take pictures and upload them to social media on the day.

Romeo's girlfriend, 19, took to her Instagram Story on Friday night to share a snap of her and boyfriend, also 19, dressed up to the nines for the rehearsal dinner ahead of the lavish nuptials.

The 19-year-old model showcased her quirky sense of style in a yellow dress that flashed her taut midriff and was teamed with a low-rise silver belt. Mia completed the look with white long boots for the picture as Romeo stood beside her in a pink suit and crisp white shirt.



In the image, the pair's faces weren't visible but it was reportedly shared to her account last night when the dinner was taking place. While, Romeo also shared a photo of the sunrise to his own Instagram as he woke up on the morning of the wedding.

As wedding preparations are underway, Nicola recruited Leslie Fremar – a stylist who has worked with Hollywood A-listers Demi Moore and Charlize Theron – to help choose her dress.



Nicola Peltz's billionaire father was spotted arriving at the lavish wedding pre-party on Saturday as he was ferried around on a golf buggy. The 79-year-old was seen being driven to the beach side of his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of David Beckham's son wedding to his daughter Nicola.