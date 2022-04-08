PECA ordinance declared unconstitutional by IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday declared the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca) "unconstitutional", Geo News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance in February to amend the Peca law as the government moved to curb "fake news".

The government’s move, according to experts and journalists, was aimed at silencing the dissent on social media and controlling the media.





More to follow...