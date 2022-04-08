Khloé Kardashian 'loves' her nose job: 'It honestly was so easy for me'

Khloé Kardashian is glad she underwent the knife.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star spoke about getting a nose job during an appearance on “The Kardashians: An ABC News Special” with Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday.

“I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Kardashian said, explaining that she’d felt that way “her whole life.”

“But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about,” the “Good American” founder continued. “But I finally got the courage and I did it and I love it.”

Late on Twitter, a fan admitted that a nose job is very painful to which Kardashian disagreed.

“Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me.”

“My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner,” she added.

Kardashian first talked about her nose job during a 2021 interview with Andy Cohen.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” Kardashian said during the special. “But I’ve had one nose job [by] Dr. Raj Kanodia. And everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

“No one’s ever asked me,” she proclaimed. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”