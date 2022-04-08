Piers Morgan says he had lunch with Princess Diana months after Panorama interview

Piers Morgan said that six months after Diana's BBC Panorama interview he met the Princess over lunch and asked her whether she had any regrets.
"No. She replied. 'I Have no regrets to do it, to put my side over," Morgan said in a Tweet.
He was commenting on a Daily Mail story titled, "'Canny' Princess Diana had ‘no regrets’ about her Panorama interview, biographer Tina Brown claims".
Sharing the story on Twitter, he said, "True. Diana told me that over lunch 6 months after the interview aired. ‘Do you regret doing Panorama?’ I asked. ‘No,’ she replied. ‘I have no regrets. I wanted to do it, to put my side over. There’s been so much rubbish said and written that it was time people knew the truth.’
