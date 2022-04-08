 
close
Thursday April 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner was in trouble with Kim Kardashian after meeting Pete Davidson: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner revealed she was in trouble because she called the comedian Peter

By Web Desk
April 08, 2022
Caitlyn Jenner was in trouble with Kim Kardashian after meeting Pete Davidson: Heres why

Caitlyn Jenner's  was in 'trouble' with  her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian after  meeting her boyfriend Pete Davidson as their first encounter took a turn after the initial introductions.

"I met him for the first time. I was in trouble because I called him Peter, and Kimmy now starts laughing, the 72-year-old former Olympian revealed during a Wednesday appearance on the Full Send podcast.

Kim Kardashian told Jenner that the 28-year -old her beau's name was just Pete and “not Peter,” while she asserted that she did not know.

“I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m just trying to be, you know, polite,’ you know?” Jenner recalled of their conversation.

Kardashian was first linked with Davidson in October 2021, shortly after the pair reconnected on the set of SNL when she made her hosting debut.

“He seems like a very nice guy but the best part was honestly [that] Kim seemed so happy and that’s my No. 1 concern,” Jenner noted on Wednesday.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are very in sync right now. They are very in step with each other and getting closer and closer.