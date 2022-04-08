Caitlyn Jenner was in trouble with Kim Kardashian after meeting Pete Davidson: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner's was in 'trouble' with her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian after meeting her boyfriend Pete Davidson as their first encounter took a turn after the initial introductions.

"I met him for the first time. I was in trouble because I called him Peter, and Kimmy now starts laughing, the 72-year-old former Olympian revealed during a Wednesday appearance on the Full Send podcast.

Kim Kardashian told Jenner that the 28-year -old her beau's name was just Pete and “not Peter,” while she asserted that she did not know.



“I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m just trying to be, you know, polite,’ you know?” Jenner recalled of their conversation.

Kardashian was first linked with Davidson in October 2021, shortly after the pair reconnected on the set of SNL when she made her hosting debut.

“He seems like a very nice guy but the best part was honestly [that] Kim seemed so happy and that’s my No. 1 concern,” Jenner noted on Wednesday.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are very in sync right now. They are very in step with each other and getting closer and closer.