Jennifer Lopez flaunts 'flawless' skin in new skincare video: Watch





Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share some skincare tips with her fans and followers

Jennifer Lopez recently shared the secret behind her youthful glow, taking to social media to detail her skincare routine for her followers.

The Hustlers star took to Instagram to share a four-minute-long video of her morning skincare ritual with her followers.

In the video, the 52-year-old could be seen wearing a white robe outside her shower with her hair slicked back to put her glowing skin in focus.

The first step of any skincare, according to JLO, is to do cleansing and for that purpose, the actress used a gel cream cleanser.

After that, she applied a glow serum to her face, describing it as “vitamins for the face”.

Later, in the video, Lopez shared the importance of starting the day with a positive attitude, for which she keeps a box of daily affirmations outside her shower.

She then read one, which featured a Helen Keller quote that said: "We are going to resolve to keep happy, no matter what. Promise you make to yourself. I am going to be happy. It lies in me: my success and my happiness."

“Feed my mind first. My soul, with an affirmation," she added.

Furthermore, the singer also clarified that she did not use any special filter and the 'glow' seen on her face was “just morning light” and “being positive”.







