Prince Charles criticised after Netflix series about Jimmy Saville premiers

Prince Charles is being criticized in online discussions after Netflix released a new docuseries about Jimmy Saville.

The series on the life of pedophile Jimmy Saville reveals that in 1989 , long before his decades of abuse were known to the world, Prince Charles turned to the TV personality for help with the Royal Family’s public relations.

After PR disasters from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Saville wrote an action plan for Charles , suggesting the palace create a Situation Room-type space and hire a crisis expert. In 1990, Charles even asked his pal to help with a major speech.

"Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story" tells the story of how the once-popular TV host befriended some of the most influential people in Britain,,from Margaret Thatcher to Prince Charles to The Beatles, before he was exposed for abusing hundreds of children, adults and the dead.

Commenting on the series, royal expert Richard Eden said, "The fact he was so influential over Prince Charles is a terrible reflection on the judgment of the heir to the throne."

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, " He [Jimmy Savile] conned the Duke of Edinburgh, Margaret Thatcher, The BBC etc. Prince Charles was wrong but it doesn't reflect on his judgment. More likely is that Saville was very cunning and raised £ms for hospital that shielded him."