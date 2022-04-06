Prince William, Kate Middleton overwhelmed with ‘remorse’ following Jamaica tour

the roadblocks that followed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Jamaica tour reportedly forced the couple into feeling ‘utterly remorseful’.

This claim has been brought to light by a source close to Us Weekly.

They began by admitting, “The Cambridges are overwhelmed with remorse, they can't change what has happened in the past so they are focusing on the future by working closely with former colonies and members of the Commonwealth to strengthen their relationship that will go further than the tour.”



"Obviously, William and Kate want the former colonies to remain part of the Commonwealth but will support whatever decision they make, including becoming independent.”

"Regardless of the outcome, we'll be seeing William and Kate take on additional overseas humanitarian work including the Caribbean Islands."