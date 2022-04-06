Selena Gomez sheds light on decision to take ‘indefinite’ social media hiatus: ‘Life altering’

Singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her decision to quit social media.

The singer addressed it all in a Good Morning America appearance and admitted she’s been away from it all, for over four years now.

She dubbed it akin to therapy and admitted it's been an ‘amazing way’ to cope with mental health woes.

The singer was also quoted saying, “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people.”

“I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways, it's done the best things for the world. But for me, to get my news that is actually important I get through people in my life.”

Before concluding she even admitted, “And everything else, I could care less, because it's not my business to care about people's other business.”