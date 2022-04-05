Shehbaz Sharif says President Alvi’s letter not yet received

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said he has not yet officially received a letter from President Dr Arif Alvi for the appointment of the interim prime minister.



Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court, the PML-N leader said that he will hold consultations with his lawyers and the allied parties after receiving the letter.

President Arif Alvi on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to share their nominees for the PM Office.

The ruling party, in response, had suggested former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed’s name while the Opposition leaders categorically refused to become part of this “illegal” consultative process.

Responding to a question today, Shehbaz Sharif said the opposition parties had moved the no-confidence motion in public interest.

He said the PTI government had promised to provide 10 million jobs and five million houses, however, there had been an increase in poverty and unemployment during their tenure.

While responding to a question about foreign conspiracy, the PML-N leader asked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI to present evidence before the nation on whether the Opposition leaders have committed treason.

He reiterated that none of the Opposition leaders have committed treason. “We did not invite any foreign power and neither are we involved in any foreign conspiracy,” he said, adding that this issue should be clarified.

“I demand COAS and DG ISI to take notice of this issue and produce evidence in the Supreme Court if we have committed treason,” Shahbaz said, adding that he has never spoken such clear words before.

The PML-N leader said he will also present this request in front of the Supreme Court, “we will put this demand forward through our lawyers that please review this matter and create a forum in which the matter is clarified.”

Recalling their previous demands, he said: “We have been raising this issue for last three-and-a-half years that this [PTI] government is illegal.”

He complained that when the joint Opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan practising its constitutional right, the former PTI-led government raised the issue of “foreign conspiracy.”

The Opposition leader said: “It is now time for the army officials, who have made innumerable sacrifices, to clarify whether the National Security Committee (NSC) passed a resolution in which the role of Opposition in the ‘foreign conspiracy’ is stated.”

“Did they sign those minutes? See if it has the approval of the establishment?” he questioned.