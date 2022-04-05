Engin Altan Duzyatan enjoys date night with wife Neslisah Alkoclar in Dubai

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar enjoyed a date night in Dubai as they arrived in UAE with their children recently.



Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the husband.

Sporting all-white outfit, Neslisah captioned the pictures, “Last night with my love” followed by a heart emoji.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife can be seen all smiling in the PDA-filled photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin aka Ertugrul also shared adorable pictures from their recent Dubai trip.

On Sunday, Neslisah also posted sweet family photos, featuring Engin and their kids son Emir and daughter Alara, saying “Our work in the sand has officially started.”



