Victoria Beckham little daughter wears Spice Girls sweatshirt for mommy

Victoira Beckham little daughter wears Spice Girls sweatshirt for mommy

Victoria Beckham's youngest child is celebrating mother's pop sensation days.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Victoria's only daughter, Harper Seven, was spotted in a Spice Girls jumper during her recent trip with family.

The Beckhams spent one last weekend together ahead of eldest son Brookly's wedding on a yatch in Miami and the celebrity couple's 10-year-old donned a blue outfit to appreciate mommy.

Her sweatshirt featured a motif of her mum's face from the golden days. Harper was also accompanied by brother Romeo and parents on the trip.

Earlier, David Beckham himself appreciated his singer wife with Spiceworld Christmas jumper for a festive photocall in December.

Harper's adorable photos come after Brooklyn reportedly sign a highly expensive prenup with to-be wife Nicola Peltz.

The Mail on Sunday reported: “Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz.

“The £380 million fortune of Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson.

“News of the prenup comes as preparations for Saturday's £3 million ceremony and party at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, gather pace.”