Monday April 04, 2022
PM Imran Khan questions Opposition's plea in Supreme Court

PM Imran Khan is holding a live Q&A, responding to people's query

By Web Desk
April 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday slammed the Opposition and questioned why did they approach the Supreme Court.

The premier made these remarks during a live Q&A session during which he said the Opposition leaders are running away from the elections because they are scared of PTI's popularity. 

More to follow...