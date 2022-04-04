PM Imran Khan questions Opposition's plea in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday slammed the Opposition and questioned why did they approach the Supreme Court.
The premier made these remarks during a live Q&A session during which he said the Opposition leaders are running away from the elections because they are scared of PTI's popularity.
More to follow...
Shahbaz says this is “not the first time” he has made such a comment
PM Imran Khan urges youth to raise their voice against the “foreign conspiracy” being hatched to topple his govt
PM Imran Khan will attend crucial session of National Assembly tomorrow , say well-placed sources
Hamza Shahbaz says unlike PM Imran Khan he will not surprise anyone right now but will do so on day of voting
Maulana Khabeer says the moon was sighted in Lahore, Narowal, Islamabad, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Kharian, Karak,...
Nomination papers for the coveted slot of chief ministership can be obtained till 5 pm today