Silk Sonic wins the Grammy for Record of the Year

Las Vegas: Silk Sonic, the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, pulled an upset Sunday to win the Grammy for Record of the Year for their single "Leave The Door Open."



The superduo shocked pop heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X to win the trophy for overall performance of a song, for their fourth award of the night.