Selena Gomez flaunts new bangs, choppy bob as she steps outside in NYC

American singer Selena Gomez has taken the internet by storm with her latest hair transformation. The Rare singer, who unveiled her new choppy, shoulder-length hairstyle, was recently spotted flaunting major fashion goals in New York City.

On Friday, the Spring Breakers star was seen going out with her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey as she took her to the Sloomoo Institute in NYC.

For the fun-filled day out, the Only Murders in the Building star opted for comfy yet classy look. Gomez, 29, and Gracie, seven, were seen coordinating in black leather ensembles.

The Rare Beauty founder flaunted her chic new bangs and choppy bob hairstyle that she recently debuted on her Instgaram handle.

Sharing the latest hair transformation with her fans, the Same Old Love wrote in the caption, “New hair who dis?”



