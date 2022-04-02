'You’ season 4 shoot begins in London, Netflix announces new cast

Penn Badgley has officially begun filming for the upcoming season of his hit Netflix series You in London. The actor’s behind-the-scenes picture has gone viral on the internet.

On Friday, Netflix dropped latest and exclusive BTS pictures of You season four on social media. In the shared image, series’ lead actor Badgely, who portrayed Joe Goldberg’s character on the show, was seen seated in a chair with his character Joe's name written across the back.

“cheerio... you. while changing his behavior may not be joe's forte, he's never afraid to switch up his address. if his reading list is any indication, our boy seems to be across the pond,” the post's caption read, referencing the picture of Badgley as Joe, sitting beside a stack of books.

Alongside the pictures, Netflix also revealed other cast members including Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers will be joining the show as series regulars.

Besides Badgley, previously announced cast members include Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage.

Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James were also announced as recurring cast members.

No release date for You season four has been announced yet.