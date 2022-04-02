Unofficial results: Major upset for PML-N in KP LG polls

The ruling PTI is taking lead with 25 seats in the KP LG polls so far. Photo: file

PESHAWAR: In a major upset for PML-N, the party’s provincial chapter President Amir Muqam and former governor Mehtab Abbasi’s sons suffered defeat at the hands of the PTI candidates during the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI’s Sardar Shujah Nabi inflicted defeat on Sardar Shamoon Yar, son of ex-governor KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, and clinched the seat of Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad. Shujah Nabi bagged 58,626 votes while his close contender, Shamoon Yar, received 45,206 votes during the polls held on March 31.

In district Shangla, PML-N KP chapter President Amir Muqam’s son Niaz Ahmed lost against PTI’s Waqar Ahmed. As per the unofficial results, he claimed 12453 votes while his opponent, the PTI’s candidate, received 16,080 votes.

On the other hand, the ruling PTI made comeback in the second phase after suffering a humiliating defeat in the first phase of the local body elections last year.

According to early results of 59 tehsil councils out of a total 65, the ruling PTI is taking lead with 25 seats. While JUI-F clinched 10 seats, PML-N 6, Jamaat-e-Islami 3, PPP 2, ANP 2. Moreover, Qaumi Watan Party, Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party and MWM bagged one seat each in the elections.

Eight independent candidates also emerged victorious in the local body elations in the province.