Prince William's Earthshot Prize nominated for Best Live TV Event

Prince William and Kate Middleton have appointed former BAFTA executive Amanda Berry as the new CEO of The Royal Foundation.

In her previous role, Berry served as the arts charity’s chief executive for 23 years and led the successful repositioning of their annual film awards.

Prince William has been president of BAFTA since 2010 and has worked with Berry on a number of occasions. Yesterday, his inaugural Earthshot Prize was nominated for the Virgin Media BAFTAs Best Live TV Event award.

William launched a multi-million pound prize in 2019 to encourage the world’s greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth’s biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point.

The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the “most prestigious environmental prize in history”, will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.