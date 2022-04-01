Harry Styles defends his accent after criticism on Liam Payne's Oscar interview

Harry Styles opened up to defend his accent after Liam Payne was targeted addressed for his 'baffling' way of talking at Oscars 2022.

During his conversation on Capital Breakfast, the One Direction alum was asked about his accent after Styles’ former band member was trolled for his ‘baffling’ talk on red carpet.

“We’ve seen some pretty wild accents from the 1D boys, and specifically from Mr Liam Payne at the Oscars red carpet, now I’ve got to ask you, have you sort of started to get a transatlantic accent from America at all?" Sonny Jay asked the Watermelon Sugar singer.

"Well don’t think in the time that I just got here, because I only got in yesterday for Coachella rehearsals, so in the space I’ve been here this trip I think I’ve survived," Styles started explaining.

“I think it’s a little bit all over the place because I’m from up north and I’ve lived in London for 10 years and I’ve spent a lot of time in America and stuff and I think when I’m with Americans they don’t think I sound American at all,” he added.

“Then I think sometimes when I’m with English people they expect me to sound American, I don’t think I do, but I try and translate for whoever I’m with!" he added.