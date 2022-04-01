John Travolta says Bruce Willis is a ‘generous soul’ after his Aphasia diagnosis

John Travolta praised Bruce Willis in his recent social media post as he recollected a heartfelt memory with the Die Hard actor following his Aphasia diagnosis.

The Face/Off actor dropped some throwback pictures on Instagram with his Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking co-star, who has stepped away from acting after he suffered with the degenerative brain disorder.

The 68-year-old captioned the post, “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking.”

John recalled a beautiful incident with Bruce, “Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is.”

“I love you Bruce,” he concluded the caption.

The first image featured John and Bruce as they posed for the camera while the second one had retired actor’s first wife Demi Moore and John’s late wife Kelly Preston.







